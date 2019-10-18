As Remembrance Day approaches, Victoria's historic Christ Church Cathedral has announced that it will be holding free outdoor light displays in memory of the sacrifices made during World War I and II.

The massive light displays, titled Remembrance Illuminated, will display pictures of Victorians and other Canadians who assisted in wartime efforts.

The 20-minute light show will run for four consecutive evenings leading up to Remembrance Day, from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11 and can be viewed from the green space beside the cathedral at the corner of Burdett Avenue and Quadra Street, called Cathedral Commons.

The display will run on a loop for two hours each evening, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and volunteers will provide hot chocolate for viewers of the display.

"This illumination is intended as a gift to the community – an artistic reminder of Canadians’ role in international conflict from World War I and II through peacekeeping missions and Afghanistan," said Michale Utgaard, creative leader of the project.

Remembrance Illuminated is being organized by the Friends of Christ Church Cathedral group and the Canadian Scottish Regimental Museum and the Regimental Pipe Band.

Christ Church Cathedral is located at 930 Burdett Avenue.