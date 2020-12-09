VICTORIA -- An annual holiday tradition is returning to Victoria’s public transit system this week.

BC Transit will be rolling out its decorated Santa Bus in the Victoria area on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12.

The bus, which will be decorated with antlers and a red nose, will be free to ride for passengers on both days.

Current COVID-19 safety measures remain in place aboard the bus, including the mandatory use of a face covering, unless you meet exemption criteria.

People who are exempt from wearing a mask on a BC Transit bus are:

People with health conditions or with physical, cognitive or mental impairments who cannot wear one

People who cannot remove a mask on their own

Children under the age of 12

BC Transit has also increased cleaning aboard its buses during the pandemic, and many buses have full driver doors or vinyl panels installed.

"BC Transit is excited to bring a little joy to the world once again this year," said the company in a release on Dec. 2.

The bus route and schedule for this year’s free Santa Bus days in Victoria can be found below: