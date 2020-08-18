Advertisement
BC Transit handing out free masks in Cowichan, Comox
Wearing face masks will be mandatory on all BC Transit buses starting Aug. 24: (BC Transit)
VICTORIA -- BC Transit will be giving away free face coverings at bus stops in the Cowichan Valley and Comox Valley regional districts on Thursday, Aug. 20.
The face masks are being given out to support BC Transit’s new mandatory mask policy, which will go into effect across the province on Aug. 24.
BC Transit notes that while face masks will be mandatory for all passengers, the company is focusing on education rather than enforcement.
Some bus riders may be exempt from wearing a mask, including children under the age of five and people who may have underlying medical conditions. Further information on who may be exempt from the mandatory face mask policy can be found here.
BC Transit will be handing out free face masks in the Cowichan Valley area at these times on Thursday:
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Village Green Mall: London Drugs bus stop
- 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Village Green Mall: London Drugs bus stop
Free masks are also available at six Cowichan Valley locations upon request, while supplies last. The locations are:
- 49th Parallel (Ladysmith)
- Cowichan Lake Community Services
- Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD)
- Galletto's Market (Crofton)
- Town of Ladysmith
- Walmart Lotto Centre
Meanwhile, BC Transit will be giving away free masks in the Comox Valley area at these locations on Thursday:
- 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the 4th Street Exchange
- 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Driftwood Mall Exchange
- 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Comox Mall Exchange