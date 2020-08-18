VICTORIA -- BC Transit will be giving away free face coverings at bus stops in the Cowichan Valley and Comox Valley regional districts on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The face masks are being given out to support BC Transit’s new mandatory mask policy, which will go into effect across the province on Aug. 24.

BC Transit notes that while face masks will be mandatory for all passengers, the company is focusing on education rather than enforcement.

Some bus riders may be exempt from wearing a mask, including children under the age of five and people who may have underlying medical conditions. Further information on who may be exempt from the mandatory face mask policy can be found here.

BC Transit will be handing out free face masks in the Cowichan Valley area at these times on Thursday:

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Village Green Mall: London Drugs bus stop

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Village Green Mall: London Drugs bus stop

Free masks are also available at six Cowichan Valley locations upon request, while supplies last. The locations are:

49th Parallel (Ladysmith)

Cowichan Lake Community Services

Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD)

Galletto's Market (Crofton)

Town of Ladysmith

Walmart Lotto Centre

Meanwhile, BC Transit will be giving away free masks in the Comox Valley area at these locations on Thursday: