VICTORIA -- A BC Transit employee in Langford has tested positive for COVID-19.

The transit operator confirmed to CTV News that a staff member at the Langford Transit Centre has contracted the coronavirus.

“As soon as we were notified of the positive test result, we implemented our response plan, including supporting the person that tested positive and cleaning the facility with disinfecting spray,” BC Transit said Tuesday.

Island Health authorities are conducting contact tracing and investigating the case, the transit provider said.

BC Transit says there is a “very low risk” of transmission to other staff at the facility or to bus riders.

BC Transit has implemented enhanced cleaning and mandatory mask policies on its buses during the pandemic. The service has also installed driver doors and panels on buses to maintain physical distancing between riders and operators.

BC Transit staff and riders are encouraged to stay home if feeling sick.