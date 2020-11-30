VICTORIA -- Forty-six more people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. over the past three days, health officials announced Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced 2,364 new cases of the virus since Friday. Approximately 750 cases were discovered Saturday, 731 were confirmed Sunday and 596 were confirmed Monday.

Another 277 historical cases were added to this weekend’s total. The cases come after discrepancies were noted in reporting totals between Nov. 18 and Nov. 25. The new cases were located in the Fraser Health region.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of each of these people – each of these husbands, wives, sons, daughters, grandparents, all of whom lost loved ones this weekend," said Henry. "We all feel your loss and we mourn with you."

There are now 8,855 active cases of the virus across B.C., including 316 people who are in hospital for treatment, 75 of whom require critical care.

Five new health-care outbreaks were declared on the weekend, including one at a long-term care home in Saanich.

At the same time, two health-care outbreaks were declared over, leaving a total of 62 outbreaks across the province’s health-care system. Fifty-seven of the outbreaks are located at long-term care or assisted living facilities, and five are located in acute care units.

Henry noted that most of the people who lost their lives to the virus this weekend, roughly 80 per cent, were residents of long-term care facilities.

She extended her condolences to health-care workers at these facilities, who she says have been working tirelessly since the pandemic began.

“I know how challenging it is and I’m with you ever single day supporting you and in admiration for the work you’re doing,” she said, addressing long-term care workers.

Henry says that B.C. is looking to automate some of its reporting systems, particularly involving the daily case updates.

She acknowledges that the daily updates are important for people to stay informed, but adds that they take a significant amount of time and resources to complete. Henry says health officials will be focusing more on providing seven-day rolling averages.

Further details on this transition will be coming later this week, said Henry.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday that B.C.’s hospital bed capacity remains relatively open. However, he added that while the health-care system as a whole was faring reasonably well, certain hospitals were reaching their limits.

He called for all British Columbians to stick closely to the province’s ongoing temporary health orders, regardless of whether their particular hospital was treating many patients or not.

“If you are thinking about bending the rules, please remember that this virus takes lives,” said Henry.

“We are facing a significant storm surge and this is why right now we need to come together today,” she said. “We know there is a vaccine on the horizon and that is our goal. That is what will help us to get through the next phase.”

Of the weekend’s new cases, most were located in the Lower Mainland. Approximately 371 were discovered in the Vancouver Coastal Health region while 1,365 were located in the Fraser Health region.

Elsewhere in the province, the Island Health region added 58 new cases, the Interior Health region reported 212 cases and the Northern Health region confirmed 73 new cases. One person who normally lives outside of Canada also tested positive for the virus in B.C. over the past three days.

Since the pandemic began, 441 people have died of COVID-19.

Another 10,139 people are under public health monitoring due to exposure to known cases of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 23,111 people in B.C. have recovered from COVID-19.