VICTORIA -- Service changes to BC Transit’s bus system in Victoria are coming next week, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to BC Transit, all routes in Victoria will switch over to their summer service schedule starting Monday, May 25.

However, some usual summer routes and scheduling will be cancelled this year because of COVID-19.

This summer, there will be no increase in buses heading towards the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal, Butchart Gardens and Thetis Lake, which normally takes place each year.

Meanwhile, no service increases will take place on Canada Day and BC Day. Instead, those two holidays will see service reduced to Sunday levels.

BC Transit adds that late-night service on Fridays and Saturdays will continue to be temporarily suspended in Victoria until further notice.

The organization is reminding residents that bus fare and front door loading will be reintroduced beginning June 1.

Buses in Victoria and Nanaimo were first made free on March 19 due to the pandemic and reduced ridership.