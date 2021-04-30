VICTORIA -- The BC SPCA is hosting a silent action for Vancouver Island's Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) which treats thousands of injured animals each year.

The silent auction will run from May 1 to May 15 and includes 75 items donated from local businesses and community members.

Some if the items include a stay at Abigail’s Hotel, gift certificates to popular restaurants like Il Terrazzo Ristorante and Bin 4, local brewery packages and a host of unique art and jewelry.

"We’re so grateful to the people and businesses who donated the amazing items in our auction," said Ginelle Smith, manager of Wild ARC in a release Friday.

The silent auction is a cornerstone fundraiser for Wild ARC, which usually receives most of its patients during the spring and summer months.

Normally, the fundraiser is done in-person, but the event could not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Putting this auction online is new for us – it’s usually part of our spring fundraiser that we couldn’t hold this year," said Smith. "It’s really easy to look through all the items and place bids, so hopefully we’ll raise a lot of funds for the animals."

Wild ARC is the South Island's only wildlife rehabilitation centre, according to the BC SPCA, and first opened in 1997.

Since then, it's treated nearly 50,000 wild animals, and receives roughly 3,000 patients per year.

The online auction can be found here.