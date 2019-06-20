

CTV Vancouver Island





BC Ferries has put a cork in its plan to start selling liquor aboard its vessels this month.

The ferry service says it's still waiting for a liquor licence after CTV News reported in April the operator would pilot alcohol sales aboard three vessels this summer.

"We originally planned for a June launch, pending approval of the liquor licence application," BC Ferries spokesperson Astrid Braunschmidt said Thursday.

"We are still waiting for the license. When we have it, we can confirm a launch date."

The three vessels expected to feature wine and beer sales are the Coastal Celebration, the Spirit of British Columbia and the Spirit of Vancouver Island, all travelling between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

The consumption of alcohol on southern BC Ferries ships and in terminals is currently prohibited.

However, thirsty travellers can buy wine and beer on the 22-hour sailing between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert.