BC Ferries passengers will soon have the option to buy beer and wine aboard some vessels.

A spokesperson for BC Ferries confirmed to CTV News Wednesday that the ferry operator is working on a pilot project to add beer and wine to the buffet menu on three vessels travelling between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

The three vessels to feature the proposed alcohol option are the Coastal Celebration, the Spirit of British Columbia and the Spirit of Vancouver Island.

Reports say the changes will come into effect this summer. BC Ferries has yet to confirm a rollout date for the pilot.

The consumption of alcohol on southern BC Ferries ships and terminals is currently prohibited.

However, dining rooms on ferries that travel from Port Hardy to Prince Rupert do offer beer and wine on the 22-hour sailing.