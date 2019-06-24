

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





Arriving early at the ferry terminal is always important, but this Canada Day long weekend BC Ferries is sweetening the deal for eager travelers.

The terminals are hosting music performances, mascots and activities for kids and families waiting to embark all weekend long. Coastal Naturalists will be on location to tell stories and talk about the wildlife that can be seen from the ferry.

The company is also celebrating Canada Day weekend with discounts on sunrise and sunset sailings. More than 1,600 "off-peak" sailing times are also discounted between May and September for as low as $49 for a one-way standard passenger vehicle and driver on routes to and from the mainland.

Kids will also have an opportunity to leave their own special mark at terminals this weekend. The Stream of Dreams Murals Society will be helping kids paint wooden fish at Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals on Friday, and at Swartz Bay, Departure Bay and Duke Point terminals on Monday. The fish will be installed as art pieces along terminal fences.

For families looking to bring the boat or camper along, BC Ferries is charging half-price on select sailings all sumer for each foot of extra length on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen-Duke Point routes.

As the Canada Day weekend is typically of the busiest of the year, the company is strongly encouraging passengers to book ahead, carpool, and arrive with plenty of time to enjoy the festivities.

More information on specific routes and pricing is available online.