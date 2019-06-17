

CTV Vancouver Island





Travellers to and from Vancouver Island will have more options this summer as BC Ferries adds extra sailings on three major routes.

Regular sailing times will also be affected as the ferry service rolls out additional departures starting June 21.

The schedule adjustments include:

Tsawwassen- Swartz Bay route

6 a.m. sailings Monday to Saturday, except statutory holidays

Hourly sailings from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Lots of late night sailings, including daily 9 p.m. sailings in both directions

Midnight departures from Swartz Bay on June 28, August 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30

This route is the most popular route the service offers, with four vessels providing up to 34 sailings per day.

Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route

6:25 a.m. sailings in both directions daily

Select 11:40 p.m. sailings departing Horseshoe Bay

Three ships will service this route, and deliver up to 24 sailings per day.

Tsawwassen-Duke Point route

Starting June 26, two vessels will provide 16 sailings per day between 5:15 a.m. and 10:45 p.m., seven days per week until September 2.

BC Ferries has also scheduled additional sailings between Metro Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Islands.

To avoid sailing waits, BC Ferries recommends customers make reservations or travel outside these times. Full schedule information is available at the BC Ferries website.