BC Ferries will cancel its evening sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island due to deteriorating weather conditions.

The company said due to an estimated 15 to 25 centimetres of snowfall forecast to hit the island Monday night, it is preemptively cancelling sailings.

As a result, the last sailing between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay will be at 5 p.m. in in both directions.

Sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point in Nanaimo are affected. The 8:15 p.m. sailing departing Duke Point is cancelled, as is the 10:45 p.m. sailing departing Tsawwassen.

The final round trips between Departure Bay (8:45 p.m.) and Horseshoe Bay (10:50 p.m.) will be also be cancelled, as will the 9:35 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. sailings between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay.

BC Ferries says the cancellations are to keep passengers and crew members safe.

"We don't take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations," the company said.

Service is expected to resume Tuesday morning, and BC Ferries says it is closely monitoring weather forecasts.

It also recommended that travellers check Drive BC for up-to-the-minute highway closure reports.

