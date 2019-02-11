

A winter storm dumped snow across Vancouver Island Sunday, with more expected to come on Monday.

Environment Canada has provided snowfall accumulation totals for the Sunday snowfall. At least one record for single-day snowfall on Feb. 10 was broken at the Victoria Airport, where 16 centimetres fell Sunday. The previous record of 3.6 centimetres was set on Feb. 10, 2014.

The hardest-hit areas Sunday appeared to be the Nanaimo-Ladysmith region, with each community receiving up to 40 centimetres of snowfall as of 2 a.m. Monday.

Snowfall warnings have been reissued for much of Vancouver Island as another 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected for most regions.

Here's a list of how much snow fell around the island Sunday.

Nanaimo area: 20-40 centimetres

Ladysmith area: 40 cm

Duncan area: 35 cm

Shawnigan lake area: 33 cm

Chemainus area: 30 cm

Cobble Hill area: 22 cm

Mill Bay area: 30 cm

Malahat summit: 30 cm

North Cowichan area: 24 cm

Cowichan valley area: 20 cm

Union Bay area: 20 cm

Ganges Island: 17 cm

Saltspring Island: 15 cm

Qualicum Beach area: 18 cm

Campbell River area: 9-12 cm

Victoria Airport: 17 cm

Saanich area: 10 cm

North Courtenay area: 10 cm

Saturna Island: 10 cm

Port Alberni area: 7 cm

Comox Airport: 8 cm

