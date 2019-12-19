VICTORIA -- Travellers between Vancouver and Vancouver Island should prepare for delays and cancellations at BC Ferries terminals Thursday afternoon.

As of a 3:24 p.m., two sailings to and from Vancouver Island to the mainland had been cancelled. The 3:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen heading to Duke Point was cancelled, and the 5:45 p.m. departure from Duke Point in Nanaimo to Tsawwassen had also been called off due to high winds.

Meanwhile, a number of sailings have been delayed due to adverse weather. The Swartz Bay to Fulford Harbour sailing is running approximately 26 minutes behind schedule due to extra time needed to safely load and unload vehicles from the ferry.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us," said BC Ferries in their update. "We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations."

The cancelled and delayed ferry sailings come shortly after Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the Greater Victoria area. On Thursday afternoon, thousands of people throughout the island had lost power due to wind.

For updates on the BC Ferries sailing schedule, visit the ferry service's Twitter account here.