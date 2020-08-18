VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will release a written update on new COVID-19 cases in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson announced 236 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, and two more deaths related to the virus.

The new cases were recorded over the weekend, including 100 new cases found between Friday and Saturday, marking one of the largest single-day increases since the pandemic began.

"Sadly, while two people died this weekend, overall in the month of August, which we're now more than halfway through, the number of people who have passed away is a small fraction of what it is in neighbouring jurisdictions such as Alberta and Washington state," said Dix Monday.

There are now 743 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those cases, four people are currently in hospital for treatment, three of whom require critical care.

The Island Health region saw four new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the health region’s total number of cases to 154.

The six new cases are the only active ones in the region, according to Island Health.

Further details on how COVID-19 has affected the Island Health region specifically can be found here.

Health officials continue to ask that British Columbians follow provincial health measures, like physical distancing, regular hand washing and avoiding large groups.

"There is no immunity and to be successful, we have to work together every day and appeal to the best in one another all the time," said Dix.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.