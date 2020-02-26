VICTORIA -- Traffic north of Victoria has come to a standstill as Indigenous protesters are blocking a major highway out of the city.

Activists walked onto the Pat Bay Highway at Mount Newton Cross Road just before 2 p.m., cutting the main traffic link between Victoria and the upper Saanich Peninsula, including the BC Ferries terminal and the Victoria airport.

The B.C. Supreme Court issued an injunction against the protest Wednesday.

The injunction prohibits anyone from blocking the highway between Victoria and the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, including all ditches and highway off-ramps.

"The defendants, and all other person having knowledge of this order, are hereby restrained and prohibited from physically preventing, impeding, restraining, or in any way interfering of counselling others to interfere with the movement of vehicles, traffic and the traveling public in the designated area," the injunction says.

It is up to the discretion of police whether or not to enforce the injunction by arresting or removing the protesters.

Central Saanich police Deputy Chief Derren Lench says his officers "will allow for a peaceful protest and depending on how it flows will make an ongoing assessment if there is a need for enforcement action."

He said the protesters plan to end the blockade at 5 p.m.

Police are diverting traffic onto Central Saanich Road and Lochside Drive, adjacent to the highway.

Ferry sailings have not yet been cancelled or delayed due to the protest.

#YYJ Drivers: Police are directing traffic around this protest being held on the Pat Bay Highway by Central Saanich Road.



Protestors will be blocking this intersection until atleast 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/lepI7ikyJs — Alanna Kelly (@CTVNewsAlanna) February 26, 2020

The protest was planned in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

Social media posts asked attendees to bring signs and drums to the highway.

DriveBC issued an advisory Tuesday warning about thew protest, saying "there will be a significant traffic disruption between Exit 19: Island View Rd and Exit 21: Mt Newton Cross Rd."

Saanich police and Central Saanich police said Tuesday they were aware of the planned action on the highway and will monitor the situation to update the public as it unfolds.

"The indication to us is it's around the Mount Newton area, which is where the Highway 17 cuts through the Tsawout First Nations reserve," said Central Saanich police Sgt. Paul Brailey.

Brailey advised motorists to avoid the area or take an alternate route, if possible.

He also encouraged protesters to use the overpass and highway shoulders to get their message across, instead of blocking the roadway, noting the intersection is a major access route for those trying to get to Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Tuesday that police would be "moving in" to respond to road and rail blockades sprouting up across Canada.

On Wednesday morning, a group of Indigenous youth who have been camping in front of the B.C. legislature in Victoria said ongoing protests and infrastructure blockades will continue.

In a public address from the steps of the legislature Wednesday, a coalition called Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en said disruptions will go on until construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. is stopped.

The group spoke against the use of court injunctions to remove Indigenous protesters from the construction zone, saying "reconciliation is dead."

Speaker Ta’Kaiya Blaney said Indigenous people and their supporters will continue to occupy B.C. government offices and stage road blockades until the RCMP is withdrawn from the Wet'suwet'en territory and construction of the pipeline is stopped.