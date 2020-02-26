VICTORIA -- A group of Indigenous youth who have been camping in front of the B.C. legislature in Victoria say ongoing protests and infrastructure blockades will continue.

In a public address from the steps of the legislature Wednesday, a coalition called Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en said disruptions will go on until construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. is stopped.

Dozens of protesters have been sleeping overnight at the legislature since Monday, showing support for the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who are opposed to the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The group spoke against the use of court injunctions to remove Indigenous protesters from the construction zone, saying "reconciliation is dead."

Speaker Ta’Kaiya Blaney said Indigenous people and their supporters will continue to occupy B.C. government offices and stage road blockades until the RCMP is withdrawn from the Wet'suwet'en territory and construction of the pipeline is stopped.