VANCOUVER -- Many residents of British Columbia's south coast woke up to rain on Sunday after expecting an overnight snow dump, but Environment Canada warns snow is still in the forecast.

The federal weather agency updated its snowfall warnings for the region early Sunday morning, saying that between two to 15 centimetres are expected by Monday morning.

It says communities near the water such as Comox, Parksville, Nanaimo and lower elevations of Metro Vancouver could see up to five centimetres of snow, while rain or wet snow is also possible in these areas with no accumulations.

Higher elevations and inland sections of Metro Vancouver, the western Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast are expected to see greater accumulations.

Several centimetres of snow had already accumulated on north Island and mid-Island roads Sunday morning, and CTV News Vancouver Island's Gord Kurbis captured video of the scene.

VIDEO: Your predictions of #bcstorm snow on the mid and north island came true @CTVwdean. Now..... please direct message me the upcoming 649 numbers. pic.twitter.com/jRcXYpnEIV — Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) January 24, 2021

Environment Canada says precipitation is expected to ease Sunday afternoon and then return in the evening, with snowfall at night and on Monday mainly accumulating over higher elevations.

The agency is asking residents to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions, as rapidly falling snow could make travel difficult in some locations.

With files from The Canadian Press