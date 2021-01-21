VICTORIA -- Environment Canada has issued special weather statements forecasting snow for many areas of Vancouver Island.

The weather agency says that snow is predicted to fall over East Vancouver Island, Inland Vancouver Island, North Vancouver Island and Greater Victoria between the Malahat Highway and Mill Bay on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Inland and Eastern areas of Vancouver Island will see the most snowfall, according to Environment Canada, with an estimated five to 15 centimetres predicted for the two regions.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions," warns the weather agency.

Environment Canada says that a ridge of high pressure is expected to bring cool and clear conditions to B.C. on Friday until late Saturday, at which point a low-pressure system will bring clouds and snow to the province.

"By Sunday afternoon snow will become mixed with rain in many areas," says the weather agency.

For the latest weather updates, visit Environment Canada’s website here.