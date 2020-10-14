VICTORIA -- British Columbia has recorded another 158 cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, health officials announced in a written statement Wednesday.

There are now 1,496 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C., a total that includes 84 people who are hospitalized, 24 of whom are in intensive care.

There have been no new deaths since the last update on Tuesday, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy minister of health Stephen Brown in their joint statement.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has recorded 10,892 cases of COVID-19 and 250 people have died from the disease.

There have been no additional outbreaks of COVID-19 in the health-care system or in the broader community since Henry's last update on Tuesday, and an outbreak at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver has been declared over.

In a separate update Wednesday, Interior Health said the community outbreak at Calvary Chapel Kelowna, which was declared on Sept. 25, had been declared over. A total of seven cases were linked to the outbreak, Interior Health said.

Though there haven't been any new outbreaks, the number of cases in the province continues to grow, and "exposure events" continue to occur, the health officials said. There are currently 3,608 people under "active public health monitoring," according to Henry and Brown.

“One of the best things that we can do to protect ourselves and those around us is to pay close attention to how we are feeling, by doing our own personal health check each day," the pair said. "This is particularly important if we have recently spent time with people outside of our household bubble or 'safe six.'"

The health officials urged anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to contact 811 or their health-care provider and arrange testing.

“If you are at all feeling unwell, be the COVID-19 champion who makes the choice to stay home and stay away from others," Henry and Brown said. "Choosing to do the right thing helps to protect all of us and keep our loved ones, our elders and our communities safe.”

Five of the cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday are epidemiologically linked, meaning the person who contracted the virus never tested positive, but had symptoms and is a close contact of a known case of the coronavirus.

Most of B.C.'s cases of COVID-19 have been located in the Lower Mainland, with 3,941 recorded in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 5,697 in Fraser Health.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 585 cases in Interior Health, 343 in Northern Health and 237 in Island Health. B.C. has also recorded 89 cases among people who reside outside Canada.

A total of 9,112 people who had COVID-19 in B.C. are now considered recovered.