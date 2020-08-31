VICTORIA -- The British Columbia Green Party will hold a live online debate Tuesday as three candidates vie for leadership of the party.

Sonia Furstenau already has a seat in the B.C. legislature for the Greens, representing the riding of Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island. Cam Brewer is an environmental lawyer in Vancouver, while Kim Darwin is a mortgage broker from Sechelt.

All three candidates will participate in the debate as they seek to replace former leader Andrew Weaver. The MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head left the party to sit as an independent in mid-January.

The debate begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be livestreamed on the party's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The Greens had to suspend their leadership race in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed the contest in July.

Voting will take place online or by phone, using a ranked ballot system, from Sept. 5 to Sept. 13.