VICTORIA -- British Columbia Premier John Horgan announced his new cabinet Thursday, one month after the B.C. NDP won a majority government in the 2020 provincial election.

Horgan named 20 MLAs to full ministerial roles and appointed four others as ministers of state for a total of 25 cabinet members, including himself.

His previous cabinet numbered 23 members, including the premier.

Horgan replaced former education minister Rob Fleming with newly elected MLA Jennifer Whiteside of New Westminster. Fleming will now serve as Minister for Transportation and Infrastructure.

Another major change came with the appointment of Selina Robinson as finance minister. Robinson takes over from Carole James, who announced her retirement earlier this year after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Adrian Dix will keep his post as the province's health minister amid the dual crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic.

David Eby will also remain on as attorney general but takes on an added role as the minister responsible for housing.

Mike Farnworth will continue as minister of public safety and solicitor general amid an unprecedented 36-week state of emergency in the province.

The new ministers and parliamentary secretaries were sworn in remotely over a video call due to restrictions on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic and the province’s economic recovery will be the focus of the new team, Horgan said.

“The pandemic has turned the lives of British Columbians upside down,” the premier said Thursday. “We have come a long way together, but we have much further to go. This skilled, diverse team is ready to continue our fight against COVID-19 and build an economic recovery that includes everyone.”

The new cabinet will be supported by 13 parliamentary secretaries, with portfolios including Rural Development, Anti-Racism, and Technology & Innovation.

The appointees were chosen from the 57 legislature seats won by the NDP in the Oct. 24 election. The new cabinet is made up of 13 men and 12 women.

Horgan has recalled the legislature for a brief session and throne speech Dec. 7 and plans to deliver $1,000 in pandemic relief promised to voters during the election campaign.

The new B.C. NDP cabinet:

Premier: John Horgan

Attorney General (and Minister Responsible For Housing): David Eby

Advanced Education and Skills Training: Anne Kang

Agriculture, Food and Fisheries: Lana Popham

Citizens’ Services: Lisa Beare

Children and Family Development: Mitzi Dean

Minister of State for Child Care: Katrina Chen

Education: Jennifer Whiteside

Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (and Minister Responsible for The Consular Corps of British Columbia): Bruce Ralston

Environment and Climate Change Strategy (and Minister Responsible for Translink): George Heyman

Finance: Selina Robinson

Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development: Katrine Conroy

Minister of State for Lands, Natural Resource Operations: Nathan Cullen

Health (and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs): Adrian Dix

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Murray Rankin

Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation: Ravi Kahlon

Minister of State for Trade: George Chow

Labour: Harry Bains

Mental Health and Addictions: Sheila Malcolmson

Municipal Affairs: Josie Osborne

Public Safety and Solicitor General: Mike Farnworth

Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Nicholas Simons

Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Melanie Mark

Transportation and Infrastructure: Rob Fleming

Minister of State for Infrastructure: Bowinn Ma

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.