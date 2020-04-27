VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials say 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been discovered in the province since Saturday, and three more people have died.

The announcement Monday brings B.C.'s COVID-19 death toll to 103 and total number of cases to 1,998.

Thirty-nine of the new cases were discovered between Saturday and Sunday, while 11 were discovered between Sunday and Monday morning.

Coronavirus outbreaks continue at 21 long-term care facilities in the province, with three of those in acute-care facilities.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.