SEATTLE -- Health authorities on Sunday reported 11 more coronavirus deaths in Washington state, bringing the total to at least 749.

More than 13,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Meanwhile, Seattle will close six more miles of residential streets to vehicle traffic to create space for pedestrians and bicyclists during the coronavirus outbreak.

The closures began Friday in the Greenwood, Othello, Rainier Beach, Beacon Hill and Central District neighbourhoods. That's in addition to about 2.5 miles of street that were closed last week in the Central District and West Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports that ultimately, the city wants to close about 15 miles of streets across Seattle in the coming weeks to nonessential vehicle traffic to give more space for people to practice social distancing.

Through-traffic isn't permitted but people who live along the streets can drive to and from their homes, and delivery workers can operate on the streets. The city will install signs to alert residents about the closures.

Seattle's initiative follows efforts from other cities, including Denver and Philadelphia, to provide more space for pedestrians and bicyclists at a time when vehicle traffic in many areas has plummeted. Legislation proposed in New York City would close up to 75 miles of streets across all boroughs.