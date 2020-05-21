VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials announced three more deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the province’s death toll to 152 since the pandemic began.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s total to 2,479 cases.

According to Henry, 2,020 people have fully recovered from the virus, leaving 307 active cases in B.C.

Of those cases, 43 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19, including eight people who required critical care.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day