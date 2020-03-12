VICTORIA -- The only patient with coronavirus in B.C.'s Island Health region is isolated at home and is considered a low risk to the public, according to B.C.'s health minister.

Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday that the man in his 60s, who recently returned from Egypt, is recovering at home rather than in a health-care facility.

"He had been travelling with a tour group in Egypt, including I think a cruise on the Nile, and he's connected to two other cases reported earlier this week in the Fraser Health region," Dix told Victoria radio station CFAX 1070.

The health minister said the patient is B.C.'s fourth recorded COVID-19 case linked to Egypt.

Dix declined to say where the patient lives in the Island Health district, which covers Vancouver Island and the B.C. Gulf Islands.

"He's isolated at home, he's of no risk to anyone else," Dix said. "It's key for us not to have people who are worried about coming in and contacting us who are identified as having the virus."

Health officials announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. on Wednesday, including one in the Island Health region, bringing the provincial total to 46.

Following the announcement, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps issued a statement saying that the municipality was in communication with the provincial government about the outbreak, which was upgraded to a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

A private school in the Victoria area says it is still awaiting a coronavirus test result after someone in the school community fell ill upon their return from travelling abroad.

Glenlyon Norfolk School in Oak Bay said in a statement Tuesday that the person would remain in isolation until the result is returned.

A school official confirmed to CTV News on Wednesday evening that the member was still awaiting the result of the test.