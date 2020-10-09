B.C. votes: CTV News' 2020 election hub
B.C. Greens announce plan for economic recovery from COVID-19
Liberals pledge $10- to $30-a-day daycare, NDP promises B.C. shipbuilding plan
Horgan seen as best option for B.C. as poll shows large lead for NDP
Despite COVID-19, climate is still top election issue on Vancouver Island
Interactive map: Here's a look at how B.C. voted in the last provincial election
B.C. Green Party platform: 4-day work week, free child care
NDP platform: Horgan promises another $3B a year for B.C. schools and hospitals, if elected
Vancouver-False Creek: Political newcomers aim to beat former mayor Sam Sullivan
B.C. election: These are the candidates running on Vancouver Island