NANAIMO -- The B.C. Green party has released its plan to rebuild the provincial economy after COVID-19 with a focus on climate action.

Campaigning in Nanaimo, Leader Sonia Furstenau says the Green promise goes even further than the existing Clean BC plan, which she says never would have happened under the minority NDP government if not for her party.

Furstenau says a Green government would initiate a just transition program for workers to move to guaranteed jobs in the clean economy.

The plan would establish a $1-billion strategic investment fund to support business innovation, especially initiatives that would help B.C. shift to a zero-carbon economy.

The Greens would also immediately reinstate the scheduled carbon tax increase and return to regular increases of $10 per year.

Other initiatives include requiring 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035 and committing to make B.C. carbon neutral by 2045.

Furstenau criticized the NDP for subsidizing the oil and gas industry at the same time as claiming to work to stop climate change.