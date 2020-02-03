VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government says it's planning to make significant investments in ferry infrastructure and it wants the public's view on what the service should look like over the next four decades.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says they want to know how services should be delivered to better support those who live and work on the coast.

Trevena says some forums held last year helped shape the themes they'll be looking for, including how to make the service equitable and accessible.

The government says the information gathered will be used to develop a provincial vision to guide the ferry service.

"Significant investments are being made in ferry infrastructure, with decisions being made today defining the service long into the future," Trevena in a news release Sunday.

"We’re asking people what the coastal ferry service could look like in 20, 30 or 40 years, and how services should be delivered to better support people and families who live and work on our coast."

British Columbians can fill out an online questionnaire through the provincial government's website here.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.