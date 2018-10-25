

CTV Vancouver Island





The province is expected to announce Friday a new urgent primary care centre to be established on the West Shore, CTV News has learned.

It comes after B.C. Premier John Horgan called a news conference in Langford on Friday "for an announcement about increasing access to primary care for residents of the West Shore."

The urgent primary care centre would be the second in B.C. after the government announced in June that a similar facility would be opened in Surrey.

The government has said that urgent primary care centres, which consolidate multiple health care providers, services and other programs, make it easier and more convenient for people to receive health care. In particular, they provide services for vulnerable populations like seniors or those with addictions issues.

The facility in Surrey is expected to host doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and other professionals to provide a broad range of services. A total of 10 urgent primary care centres are expected to be opened in B.C. in the next 10 years.

It comes amid a critical shortage of doctors on the West Shore and in B.C. in general.

Langford Mayor Stew Young says about one-third of residents on the West Shore, or roughly 30,000 people, do not currently have a family doctor.

He said his community is in need of around 27 family doctors to try to meet their needs.

The announcement is being held at 582 Goldstream Avenue at 3 p.m. Friday.