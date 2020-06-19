VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in the province and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus Friday.

It marks a full week since the last virus-related death was announced last Friday.

In a joint statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said the seven new cases amount to a total of 2,790 cases in British Columbia since the pandemic began.

B.C.'s coronavirus death toll stands at 168 people.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," Dix and Henry said Friday.

There are currently 178 active cases of the virus in B.C., while 2,444 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Of those active cases, 11 people remain in hospital, with six of them in intensive care.

The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The province said there were no new health-care or community outbreaks discovered Friday, while outbreaks continue at six care homes.

Most COVID-19 cases are located in the Lower Mainland.

To date, the Vancouver Coastal Health region has seen 952 confirmed cases while the Fraser Health region has seen 1,446.

The Island Health Region has recorded 130 cases, the Interior Health region has seen 197 and the Northern Health region has confirmed 65.

“Our province has worked together to respond to COVID-19 as one, and the benefit is clear," the health officials said.

“On June 21, as we honour Canada’s Indigenous peoples and celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, as well as Father’s Day, let’s use this same momentum to stand against intolerance. Let’s celebrate the incredible diversity within our province and how this enriches us all."