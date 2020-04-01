VICTORIA -- Fifty-three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in British Columbia and one more person has died, health officials in the province announced Wednesday.

There are now 1,066 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C., though modelling last week suggested the number of unconfirmed cases is higher than that. There have been 25 deaths from the virus in the province.

Of B.C.'s cases, 142 are in hospital, with 67 of those in "critical care," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at her daily briefing on the virus Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 606 people are now considered fully recovered from the virus in B.C.

During the previous update, on Tuesday, Henry announced five new deaths. She also said 43 new infections had been reported, bringing the province's total to 1,013. Previously, the most deaths recorded in a single day was three.

Henry had a bleak outlook on when restrictions might be lifted in B.C. during Tuesday's briefing, saying it'll be at least a few months before things get back to normal in the province.

She elaborated on this at Wednesday's briefing.

"Right now, we seem to be holding our own," the provincial health officer said.

"We do have a few more weeks to go. Our goal is to have these restrictions that we've put in place, and the orders that we've put in place, for as short a time as possible, but we also need to be mindful that we need to increase our activities in society in a way that is not going to tip us over an edge or increase the number of people who are getting infected with this disease."

Most of B.C.'s cases continue to be located in the Lower Mainland, with 497 confirmed infections in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 367 in the Fraser Health region.

There are now 114 cases in the Interior Health region, where officials confirmed a significant community outbreak on Tuesday.

The remaining cases in the province are in the Island Health region (72 cases) and in Northern Health (16 cases).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk