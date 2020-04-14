VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 1,517.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced three additional deaths related to the illness, bringing B.C.’s total to 72.

Across the province, 134 people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19, with 58 of those patients requiring critical care.

Henry also identified one new outbreak at a long-term care home in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, bringing the current number of outbreaks at long-term or assisted living facilities to 21.

B.C.'s top doctor said that the three new deaths recorded since Monday were all residents of long-term care homes.

She added that elderly people who are diagnosed with the virus in care homes are “offered hospitalization and the full spectrum of care if they want,” but many have decided to remain in long-term care.

Henry said that the government communicates possible care options with the patient and their family members to decide which steps to take next.

Meanwhile, coronavirus outbreaks continue at two correctional facilities in the province.

Henry said that there were 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in an “ongoing and concerning outbreak” at a correctional facility in Mission.

Of those 41 cases, nine people are in hospital for treatment. Henry said that further testing is being done at the correctional facility.

A correctional facility in the Okanagan has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Henry noted that today, April 14, marks the four-year anniversary of B.C.’s ongoing opioid public health emergency.

She said that B.C. is managing two concurrent health crises and that she is “acutely aware” of the loss felt by families affected by the opioid crisis.

The provincial government is working to secure “pharmaceutical alternatives” for those suffering from addictions, especially as B.C. sees an “increasingly toxic street supply,” said Henry.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix thanked those who have been sidelined in the health-care system due to COVID-19, like those who have had their elective surgeries cancelled to free up resources in hospitals.

“Your efforts… and everyone’s have made a difference in our collective wellbeing,” said Henry.

According to Dix, 13,938 surgeries have been postponed across the province since COVID-19 first appeared in B.C.

“These cancellations are a reminder of the need to be committed ourselves [to health orders],” said Dix. “Because there are people who are sacrificing a great deal… and there may be some of us that are sacrificing less than that.”

Henry and Dix also reminded residents to be kind amid the pandemic, especially as remote communities voice concerns about travellers.

“We need to be thoughtful of people,” said Henry. “Don’t assume that if you don’t recognize a license plate or a person that they don’t have a good reason for doing what they’re doing.”

However, both Henry and Dix did reiterate that it was vital for everyone to stay at home as much as possible until physical distancing and self-isolation provincial health orders were lifted.