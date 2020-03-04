VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia announced the province's 13th case of coronavirus Wednesday.

A woman in her 80s in the Vancouver area recently returned from travelling in Hong Kong and India before her tests showed a presumptive positive for the potentially deadly virus.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the woman is in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the woman was part of a tour group in India and officials are looking at who else was on the trip and whether they may have also been exposed.

Henry said other Canadians were on the trip and have returned to regions outside B.C. where health officials will contact them for monitoring.

"She's had quite a severe illness and she is currently in critical condition in isolation in the ICU," said Henry.

"In British Columbia, the risk still remains very low," she said, but added the situation is changing "day by day."

The latest case of COVID-19 in B.C. brings Canada's total number of infections to 34.

Dix said Tuesday that the province is testing more vigorously for the new coronavirus than just about any other jurisdiction, which has resulted in greater containment.

Provincial officials announced four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including three people who recently returned from Iran.

The fourth was a woman in her 30s who developed symptoms while in isolation because of her contact with another confirmed case linked to Iran.

Health officials say that among the 12 other people in B.C. who have tested positive for the virus, four have fully recovered and three no longer have symptoms but remain in isolation.

The others are considered to be in stable condition and are also in isolation at home.

Meanwhile, health officials in neighbouring Washington state reported a 10th death from coronavirus on Wednesday.

Nine people had died in King County, the state's most populous county, and one in Snohomish County. The state has reported 39 cases of the illness, all in the greater Seattle area.

Wasington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday he was evaluating daily whether to order large public gatherings to be cancelled but had yet to do so.