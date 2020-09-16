VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials have announced 122 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 7,498 since the pandemic began.

No new deaths related to the virus were seen over the past 24-hours, leaving the province’s death toll at 219.

There are now 1,614 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. Of those cases, 60 people are currently in hospital, down from 63 yesterday, and 23 require intensive care, an increase of three from Tuesday.

A total of 2,966 people are currently under public health monitoring due to exposure to known COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, 98 more people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C. since Tuesday, bringing the province’s total number of recoveries to 5,646.

No new health-care outbreaks have appeared over the past 24 hours, though 14 are ongoing.

Eleven of the health-care outbreaks are located in long-term care or assisted-living facilities in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and Fraser Health region, and three are currently active in acute care units.

No new community outbreaks have been reported Wednesday, though health officials warn that community exposure events continue to occur.

“Alerts are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) website, as well as on health authorities’ websites, providing details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions to take – whether you need to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a written joint statement.

The pair add that starting today, Sept. 16, web links to regional health authorities’ school notification pages will be added to the BCCDC website. The links will provide information on specific schools that someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 has attended.

The links will include information like when the person may have been at the school, and if the situation constitutes an “outbreak,” a “cluster,” or an “exposure.”

The province says that each health authority will be adding information as soon as possible. Currently, only the Fraser Health region’s school notification page is available on the BCCDC website.

Health officials ask that British Columbians limit their social bubbles to just six people to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

B.C. residents are also encouraged to seek a COVID-19 test if they are experiencing any symptoms whatsoever.

“Large gatherings have been a steady source of transmission. However, many of the new cases we are seeing in the past weeks are from small gatherings where people see different groups of friends on different days – inadvertently spreading the virus to many people,” said Dix and Henry.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in B.C. continue to be located in the province’s Lower Mainland. The Fraser Health region has reported 3,835 cases while the Vancouver Coastal Health region has confirmed 2,660.

Elsewhere in the province, the Interior Health region has reported 485 cases, the Northern Health region has confirmed 237 and the Island Health region has found 195.

Eighty-five people who live outside of Canada have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. as of Wednesday.