VICTORIA -- British Columbia shattered its daily record for new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as health officials identified 274 more cases of the virus over the past 24 hours. The previous record for daily new cases was set just one day prior, when health officials announced 203 new cases Wednesday.

Active cases of the virus in B.C. are also skyrocketing, hitting 1,920 cases Thursday afternoon. Of those active cases, 71 people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including 24 people in critical care.

There were no virus-related deaths announced Thursday.

