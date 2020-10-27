VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia announced 217 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, marking the seventh consecutive day on which the province added more than 200 cases to its total.

There are currently 2,322 active COVID-19 cases in B.C., with 84 people in hospital, including 27 in intensive care.

There were no deaths from the virus reported Tuesday. British Columbia’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 259.

Health officials announced two new health-care outbreaks Tuesday; one at the Felburn Care Centre in the Fraser Health region and one at St. Michael’s Centre in Burnaby.

There are 21 outbreaks at long-term care or assisted living facilities in B.C. and two at acute-care centres.

There were no new community outbreaks reported by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Tuesday, though she warned that community exposures continue across the province.

“Always using our layers of protection reduces the potential for the virus to spread and is an important part of our COVID-19 response in B.C.,” Henry said in a written statement.

“In addition to washing our hands often and staying home when ill, our protective layers include limiting our time with people outside of our household, keeping our groups small, giving people the space to stay safe and if that is challenging, using a non-medical mask.”

Henry said her expectation – first announced Monday – remains that British Columbians will wear masks in any indoor public spaces.

“Public indoor spaces are quite different from our schools, offices and businesses that have established learning groups and work cohorts, supported by comprehensive COVID-19 safety plans,” Henry said.

“Getting through our COVID-19 storm requires all of us to do our part without exception, so let’s support each other to do the right thing today.”

Most of B.C.'s cases of COVID-19 have been located in the Lower Mainland, with 7,674 confirmed cases in the Fraser Health region and 4,476 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

There were no new cases added on Vancouver Island Tuesday, where the total remains at 250 cases since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in B.C., the Interior Health region has recorded 717 COVID-19 cases and the Northern Health region has recorded 383 cases since the pandemic began.

There have also been 88 cases recorded in B.C. among people who reside outside Canada.