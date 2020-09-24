VICTORIA -- Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for West and East Vancouver Island Thursday, after strong winds and heavy rainfall hit the island Wednesday.

Winds between 60 to 90 km/h are expected to sweep over West Vancouver Island late Thursday and grow stronger overnight.

The gusts are expected to peak late Thursday night or early Friday morning before shifting westerly and easing as they pass over inland areas of Vancouver Island Friday.

Meanwhile, a “fast-moving low-pressure system” is expected to hit East Vancouver Island over the same time period.

Winds are estimated to reach 70 km/h near the Strait of Georgia overnight before easing Friday.

Environment Canada warns that strong winds may toss loose objects or cause damage to property.

“Avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches,” said the weather agency in a wind warning Thursday.

“Campers should move to sturdy shelters.”

Meanwhile, along coastal areas of the province’s Lower Mainland, wind warnings and rainfall warnings are also in effect Thursday.

The latest updates on B.C. weather alerts can be found here.