Four people are dead after a float plane crash on a small island off the northern tip of Vancouver Island.

The Cessna 208 Caravan float plane went down on Addenbroke Island, approximately 82 kilometres off Vancouver Island, with nine people on board Friday morning.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed Friday evening that the plane belongs to Seair Seaplanes of Vancouver.

Two Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft – a CH-149 Cormorant rescue helicopter and a CC-115 Buffalo patrol plane – were dispatched shortly after noon from the 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron based out of Comox, according to Maritime Forces Pacific.

Survivors were hoisted into the Cormorant helicopter at approximately 5 p.m. and were to be airlifted to emergency health services in Port Hardy.

The plane was headed for Calvert Island, approximately three and a half kilometres from Addenbroke, when it crashed shortly after 11 a.m. It remains unknown where the Cessna departed from, though the TSB says it was likely Vancouver.

An employee at Seair told CTV News the company was preparing a statement.

A coast guard helicopter was on scene and three coast guard vessels attended the waters off Addenbroke.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed at 3 p.m. that four people died in the crash. The JRCC could not confirm the extent of the injuries of the other five people on board.

The BC Ferries vessel Northern Sea Wolf was in the area standing by for assistance in the immediate aftermath of the crash, a spokesperson for the ferry service said.

The Cessna 208 Caravan is a single-engine turboprop plane which can be configured to seat either 9 or 14 passengers, plus one pilot.

A weather observation station on the Addenbroke Island lighthouse facility indicates there was heavy cloud cover, moderate winds and light rain at the time of the crash.