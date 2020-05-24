VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria say they have made more than one arrest as part of the ongoing effort to move those who had been living in tents on Pandora Avenue into hotel rooms secured by the provincial government.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, the Victoria Police Department said it had made "arrests" as part of decampment efforts in the 900 and 1000 blocks of Pandora Avenue.

Police did not say how many people had been arrested or why they had been arrested, but they did warn the public not to cross police tape in the area.

In a follow-up tweet, VicPD also said "officers on scene appreciate those who are packing up," and noted that seized property would not be thrown out.