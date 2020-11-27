VICTORIA -- One man is in custody facing potential charges of uttering threats and assault with a weapon after police say he refused to wear a mask inside a Victoria grocery store.

Victoria police confirm the man was also issued a $230 violation ticket for abusive behaviour under the province’s COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

Patrol officers were called to the Market on Yates just after 10:30 a.m. Friday for reports that a man was refusing to wear a face covering in accordance with provincial COVID-19 rules.

When the man was offered a mask to use, he became verbally and physically confrontational with staff, according to police.

When police arrived, the man “approached them in a threatening manner,” Victoria police said in a statement Friday afternoon.

The man was arrested and taken to police cells.

Video of the altercation was posted to reddit on Friday, showing an argument between staff and a man who is threatening others with assault. The person who shot and posted the video told CTV News they left the store before police arrived.

Warning: This video contains language some may find offensive

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or recorded video of it to contact police at 250-995-7654.