It appears the notorious Vic West bridge known as the "can opener" has struck again.

Police say officers were responding to a crash between a truck and an overpass bridge in the 800-block of Hereward Road.

A caller told police that a transport truck suffered extensive damage after it collided with the underside of the bridge, which is an out-of-commission E&N railway. The caller also reported that the top of the truck was ripped off.

The truck is believed to have left the scene without speaking to officers. The bridge did not appear to sustain any serious damage.

With a 3.7-metre clearance, the bridge has been the scene of similar crashes in the past and has even sheared open trailers – garnering it the nickname "the can opener."

The City of Victoria has said in the past that the approach and structure itself are well-signed to warn drivers of the low clearance.

Police said there would likely be traffic delays in the 800-block of Hereward Road as the investigation continues.