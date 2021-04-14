VICTORIA -- Island Health is notifying families with children who attend an elementary school in Duncan of a recent COVID-19 exposure.

The exposure took place at Alexander Elementary on April 6, according to Island Health.

When a school exposure takes place, Island Health conducts contact tracing and reaches out to anyone who may have been a close contact of the individual. If you are not contacted by public health workers, you can continue to attend the school as usual.

The school exposure comes as COVID-19 cases surge in B.C., with some Greater Victoria teachers calling for remote or hybrid learning options to improve safety.

There are currently 17 schools listed on Island Health's school exposure website. Each school remains on the list until two weeks after its most recent exposure.