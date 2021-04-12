VICTORIA -- Island Health is notifying families of another South Island school of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The health authority says that exposures took place at Esquimalt High School on April 7, 8 and 9.

"Public health works directly with school staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and to carry out case and contact management," reads the Island Health website on school exposures.

"If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms," says the health authority.

Esquimalt High School is the 19th school to be added to Island Health's COVID-19 exposure list over the past two weeks.

Over the weekend, six other schools listed exposures across the South Island, including in Victoria, Sooke and Saanich.

On Friday, the Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association called for more transparency when it comes to COVID-19 exposures in schools, and a return to a hybrid model of in-person and online learning.