VANCOUVER -- Another bear has been spotted in Saanich, not far from where sightings of a bear and cub prompted a warning from local police last week.

Photos sent to CTV News Vancouver Island by a viewer named David who asked to have his last name withheld show an adult black bear walking through his backyard south of Bear Hill Regional Park.

The images were recorded shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on David's security camera, which only shoots stills.

The sighting is not far from Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park, where Saanich police say a bear and cub were spotted Friday afternoon.

Those bears were seen around 12:30 p.m. Friday on a trail in the park, and were last seen heading northwest toward Townsend Drive, police said, adding the animals did not show any aggression.

The BC Conservation Officer Service has also been notified, police said.

Saanich police are advising people walking in the area this weekend to walk in groups and keep dogs on-leash at all times.

They're also asking people to take measures against attracting bears into their neighbourhoods by securing trash and keeping it indoors if at all possible.

Saturday marks the third consecutive day that a bear-sighting has been reported in Saanich. On Thursday, a bear was seen walking in the 5100 block of Interurban Road. Police said that bear was “just strolling along” and was not showing signs of aggression or eating garbage.