

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





It was "all hands on deck" across B.C. on Wednesday as White Spot restaurants celebrated their annual Pirate Pak Day.

It's a day when adults can join kids in ordering the popular Pirate Pak meals, with $2 from each sale going to benefit the Zajac Ranch for Children, a summer camp for children and young adults with serious medical conditions.

Vern Cornforth, the owner of a White Spot location in Langford, says it's an opportunity for adults to feel like kids again – for a great cause.

"Zajac Ranch is a place for kids with special medical conditions and they need lots of help," Cornforth said of the Mission-area camp.

"They can have a chance to go to camp like other kids do and do things like swimming and horseback riding."

Canada's Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan got in on the fun, tweeting a photo of himself with his own Pirate Pak.

Today is Pirate Pak day at Whitespot. I was able to enjoy a great meal that helps hundreds children & young adults with serious medical conditions to have the opportunity to attend @ZajacRanch with the donation Whitespot makes. Come out tonight to get your own Pirate Pak. pic.twitter.com/1z3dfF8ubo — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) August 14, 2019

The Langford White Spot was hoping to sell 1,000 Pirate Paks for the cause before closing Wednesday.

Pirate Pak Day began 10 years ago at White Spot locations in B.C. and Alberta.

More than 24 million of the kid-friendly meals have been sold since they were introduced 51 years ago, according to the company.