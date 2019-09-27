VICTORIA -- Sentencing for Andrew Berry will take place in Victoria and will include victim impact statements, likely including one from the mother of his two daughters he was convicted of killing Thursday.

The jury found the Oak Bay father guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe.

A date for sentencing will be scheduled at a hearing on Oct.9. Berry will appear by video conference from the Lower Mainland.

Berry's lawyer declined to comment when asked whether or not he would appeal the conviction.

Lawyers for Berry and the Crown expect the actual sentencing hearing will take three days.

Berry faces a mandatory life sentence with no eligibility of parole for 10 to 25 years.

Once he's sentenced, the judge will decide how long Berry will have to wait to apply for parole.

Madam justice Gropper will also decide whether the two sentences for his murder convictions will be served concurrently or consecutively.