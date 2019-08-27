

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





An Oak Bay father accused of murdering his two young daughters on Christmas Day 2017 is back under cross-examination Tuesday.

A Crown prosecutor questioned key parts of Andrew Berry’s testimony during the second full day of cross-examination at his second-degree murder trial Monday.

On Tuesday, that line of questioning is expected to continue.

Patrick Weir suggested to Berry that Paul, the loan shark he says he owed $25,000 in gambling debts, doesn’t exist, and neither do Paul’s two henchmen, who Berry said visited his home with bags he assumed contained drugs.

Berry disagreed with the suggestion.

Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of his two daughters, four year-old Aubrey and six year-old Chloe, whose bodies were found in their beds in his Beach Drive apartment. A pathologist testified they had both been stabbed multiple times.

CTV News is covering the trial live. The latest updates are below, starting at 10 a.m.: