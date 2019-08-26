

The Crown prosecution is continuing its cross-examination of an Oak Bay father accused in the deaths of his two young daughters.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. Six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey were found dead in Berry's Beach Drive apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

According to Berry, an unknown man attacked him and his daughters. He said the alleged assailant had dark hair and dark skin.

Berry said he believes that the attacker may have been connected to a loan shark that he was indebted to. In 2017, Berry says he allowed a loan shark named “Paul” to store a bag of illicit drugs in his apartment as partial repayment for his $25,000 gambling debt.

In March 2017, Berry says that two men, who appeared to be Chinese, arrived at his apartment with a large bag while his two young daughters were with him in another room watching a movie.

The two men, one being taller and another being shorter with coloured tattoos on one arm, allegedly stayed inside the apartment for 15 minutes as they searched for an appropriate spot to hide the bag.

Berry testified that he was not concerned for his daughters’ safety, despite the fact that they were in the apartment while two strangers explored the residence.

Berry also told the jury that one of the men took a photo of him, though he is not certain why.

By July 15, 2017, Berry says his debt payments were due. With only $10,000 available, he says he approached his sister, a police officer, to help cover the remaining payment.

According to Berry, she refused to help him repay his debt as she believed the money was going towards his gambling addiction.

On the evening of July 15,, Berry testified that two of Paul’s “henchmen” arrived at his apartment at approximately 10 p.m.

Berry is unsure if his daughters were with him at the time, but again said he was unconcerned for their safety, despite people coming to collect a sum of money that he could not repay.

More to come…

