VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Qualicum Beach say they have arrested a man and a woman they believe were involved in identity theft and other fraudulent activities.

Police were first notified about the man's allegedly fraudulent activities on April 27, according to a news release from Oceanside RCMP, the detachment that serves Qualicum Beach and several other communities north of Nanaimo.

"There were few details but investigators were given a licence plate and description of the suspect’s vehicle," police said in their release. "Officers found the vehicle parked in front of a hotel in Qualicum Beach and began surveillance."

Once they had established the suspect's identity, police obtained a search warrant for the hotel room, which they said the man "was fraudulently renting under an alias."

Police arrested a 40-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in connection to the hotel room.

During their search, officers found "a large quantity of physical and digital evidence that suggests the suspects were fabricating identification and involved in identity theft and other fraudulent activities," police said.

Officers also found "legitimate, stolen identification" belonging to several different victims, according to RCMP.

The suspects have been released on a promise to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court, police said, adding that they expect to recommend "further fraud-related charges" as officers finish combing through the "significant quantity" of evidence they seized.