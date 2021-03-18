PARKSVILLE -- A tire from a utility trailer came off its axle hub at highway speeds and struck an SUV near Parksville on Thursday, caving in the vehicle‘s windshield and parts of its roof.

Oceanside RCMP say they responded to single-vehicle collision just before 10 a.m. at the Highway 19 and 19A junction in Parksville.

A grey Honda CRV was travelling northbound when it was struck by the tire from the southbound lanes.

The runaway tire hopped the concrete medium and struck the SUV‘s windshield.

The passenger of the SUV was transported to hospital with non-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was given a violation ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Two flatbed tow trucks were brought in to take away the SUV and utility trailer.

Traffic re-opened around 11:30 a.m.

This is the second incident in just over a week where a tire came off on a Vancouver Island highway and injured someone.

The last incident occurred on March 10 near Chemainus, when a construction worker was taken to hospital after a tire came loose and struck them.